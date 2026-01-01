Centralize your client outreach, pipeline management, project bookings, and follow-ups within a single, streamlined platform.
Securing clients as a motion graphics artist often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing outreach and bookings effectively.
Here’s where the process usually breaks down:
Motion graphics professionals often consolidate client acquisition workflows into one organized workspace, linking leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines efficiently.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A reliable system to transform inquiries into booked projects.
Managing creative work, client outreach, and revisions solo can hamper steady growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and project status with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.