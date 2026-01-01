Newcomers often secure their first projects through portfolio showcases, networking, and small freelance gigs. The focus should be on gaining visibility and promptly engaging interested prospects.

Effective steps include:

Regularly sharing work samples on social channels and platforms like Behance

Offering discounted or pro bono work to build a portfolio

Connecting with local creatives and agencies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure follow-up and conversion

Using ClickUp’s task system helps track early leads, contact info, and follow-up reminders, turning casual interest into confirmed projects rather than losing potential clients across platforms.