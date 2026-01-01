Landing motion design clients is rarely about skill—it often falters when marketing, outreach, and booking efforts are scattered across multiple platforms.

Here’s where things typically unravel:

No unified client pipeline: Leads from LinkedIn, portfolios, and referrals aren’t tracked cohesively

Leads from LinkedIn, portfolios, and referrals aren’t tracked cohesively Irregular outreach cadence: Messaging varies with every potential client

Messaging varies with every potential client Lost opportunities: Inquiries from DMs, emails, and forms slip through cracks

Inquiries from DMs, emails, and forms slip through cracks Delayed responses: Project deadlines and revisions slow reply times

Project deadlines and revisions slow reply times Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty identifying high-value or urgent prospects

Difficulty identifying high-value or urgent prospects Content chaos: Posting videos and reels without a strategic plan

Posting videos and reels without a strategic plan Manual admin bottlenecks: Contracts, quotes, and scheduling managed separately

Contracts, quotes, and scheduling managed separately Growth pains: Increasing inquiries cause workflow confusion without automation

Many motion designers centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines tightly connected.