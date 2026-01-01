Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with one organized workflow designed for motion designers.
Landing motion design clients is rarely about skill—it often falters when marketing, outreach, and booking efforts are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things typically unravel:
Many motion designers centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines tightly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Build a repeatable system to turn inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling project work, revisions, and marketing alone can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Track inquiries, proposals, and project milestones with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized.
Monitor project status, marketing performance, and deadlines in real time.