Streamline lead capture, outreach, inspections, and follow-ups with a unified, organized workflow.
Securing mold inspection clients often falters not from lack of expertise, but due to fragmented marketing and client management.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many mold inspectors centralize client communication and scheduling in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More client touchpoints mean more coordination challenges.
Establish a system to convert inquiries into confirmed mold inspection appointments.
Handling inspections, reporting, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client acquisition.
Monitor inquiries, assessments, and appointments with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage inspections and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback inside tasks.
Track booking rates, marketing performance, and upcoming inspections in real time.