Streamline prospect tracking, project proposals, scheduling, and client follow-ups within one organized system.
Landing clients in model making often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing complex outreach and project workflows scattered across multiple tools.
Here’s where client management gets tangled:
Many model makers turn to a centralized platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
More outreach channels mean more complex coordination.
An organized approach to turning prospects into signed contracts.
Managing design, fabrication, and client outreach solo can lead to inconsistent client acquisition.
Monitor inquiries, quotations, and project milestones with clear ownership and deadlines.
Choose List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to handle projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflows.
Track project progress, marketing impact, and deadlines with real-time data.