Coordinate lead capture, appointment scheduling, and client follow-ups seamlessly within one streamlined system.
Securing clients for a mobile salon isn’t about your skills—it’s often the chaos of juggling multiple outreach and booking tools that stalls growth.
Here’s where the process typically unravels:
Many mobile salon professionals centralize client management in one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, chats, and schedules connected.
Expanding client channels means more moving parts to organize.
Develop a consistent system to convert inquiries into confirmed appointments.
Handling styling, client communication, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and appointments with clear responsibilities and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to organize appointments and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking metrics, marketing impact, and upcoming services in real time.