Streamline your client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a single organized system crafted for miniature painters.
Success in miniature painting isn't just about skill—it hinges on managing client outreach, bookings, and marketing across scattered platforms.
Here’s where issues often arise:
Miniature painters benefit from consolidating client management into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More lead sources bring complexity that demands better coordination.
A reliable framework to transform inquiries into confirmed painting projects.
Wearing multiple hats—from painting to marketing—can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, quotes, and agreements with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage commissions and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing results, and project timelines in real-time.