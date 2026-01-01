Success in miniature painting isn't just about skill—it hinges on managing client outreach, bookings, and marketing across scattered platforms.

Here’s where issues often arise:

Scattered lead sources: Inquiries from hobby forums, social media, and conventions aren’t centralized

Inquiries from hobby forums, social media, and conventions aren’t centralized Unpredictable follow-ups: Messaging methods and timing vary for each potential client

Messaging methods and timing vary for each potential client Lost opportunities: Emails, DMs, and event contacts slip through without tracking

Emails, DMs, and event contacts slip through without tracking Delayed responses: Painting projects and personal workload stall timely client replies

Painting projects and personal workload stall timely client replies Unclear lead priorities: Difficulty distinguishing between casual hobbyists and committed commissions

Difficulty distinguishing between casual hobbyists and committed commissions Inconsistent promotion: Lack of a structured plan for showcasing works and specials

Lack of a structured plan for showcasing works and specials Manual admin burden: Negotiations, quotes, and scheduling handled in separate tools

Negotiations, quotes, and scheduling handled in separate tools Growth bottlenecks: Rising inquiries overwhelm without repeatable client management workflows

Miniature painters benefit from consolidating client management into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines connected.