Streamline your lead tracking, outreach, commissions, and project follow-ups in a tailored workflow designed for metal artists.
Talent and craftsmanship rarely hold metal artists back; instead, client growth stalls when marketing efforts, outreach, and commission management get scattered across multiple platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many metal artists find success by uniting their client acquisition process within a single workspace, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules aligned.
Expanding outreach channels demands smarter coordination.
Build a consistent system to transform inquiries into commissioned works.
Handling creation, promotion, and client relations solo can cause unpredictable growth.
Coordinating roles across design, fabrication, and marketing requires seamless communication.
Track inquiries, design consultations, and commission progress with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee commissions and marketing plans.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Monitor commission status, marketing impact, and project deadlines in real time.