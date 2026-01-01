New merchandising trainers typically gain initial clients through networking, industry referrals, and offering trial sessions. Building visibility and timely responses are key.

Practical steps include:

Showcasing expertise via LinkedIn and industry forums

Offering complimentary workshops for local businesses

Partnering with retailers and brand managers

Logging every inquiry to avoid missed opportunities

Using ClickUp, trainers can track these early leads as tasks with detailed contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up reminders to convert interest into bookings efficiently.