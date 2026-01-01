Streamline your prospecting, outreach, engagement, and onboarding within one organized system.
Winning media relations clients often hinges less on expertise and more on managing complex outreach and follow-up workflows scattered across multiple platforms.
Key pain points include:
Media relations consultants centralize client management workflows to connect leads, tasks, dialogues, and deadlines seamlessly.
Expanding channels demand more coordination and precision.
Implement a systemized approach to transform leads into confirmed consulting engagements.
Juggling pitching, client meetings, and follow-ups solo can disrupt steady client acquisition.
Track inquiries, meetings, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage campaigns and client pipelines.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized within the workflow.
Track engagement metrics, campaign status, and upcoming deadlines live.