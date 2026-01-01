Centralize lead capture, outreach, enrollment, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Growing your martial arts school isn’t limited by skill but by how you manage student leads and enrollment processes.
Here’s where traditional approaches often fail:
Successful schools centralize student management to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected.
More student sources demand smarter coordination.
An organized approach to converting inquiries into committed students.
Managing classes, training, and student growth solo can be overwhelming.
Monitor inquiries, trial class bookings, and enrollments with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch easily between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee classes and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback organized within your workflow.
Track enrollment progress, marketing results, and upcoming events in real time.