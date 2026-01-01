Centralize your lead generation, outreach, proposals, and client onboarding in one streamlined system.
Securing clients for your marketing agency often stalls not due to lack of expertise, but because your prospecting and onboarding processes are fragmented across multiple tools.
Here’s where bottlenecks appear:
Forward-thinking agencies unify client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines tightly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination tools.
Implement a repeatable system that transforms prospects into loyal clients.
Juggling strategy, client acquisition, and delivery solo can hinder consistent growth.
Manage prospects, meetings, proposals, and client onboarding with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee campaigns and client pipelines.
Collect client inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Monitor pipeline health, marketing ROI, and client acquisition metrics in real time.