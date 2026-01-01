Centralize lead capture, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups into one streamlined system designed for makeup trainers.
Success in makeup artistry depends on skill, but client growth stalls when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Makeup trainers often centralize client workflows to keep leads, tasks, and communications synchronized.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
Craft a repeatable system to turn inquiries into loyal clients.
Handling client sessions, marketing, and admin alone can cause inconsistencies in client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and due dates.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee client sessions and marketing campaigns.
Gather client inquiries automatically with Forms and discuss details within tasks.
Track booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming events in real time.