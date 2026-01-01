New makeup artists often build their first client base by showcasing their portfolio, leveraging referrals, and offering trial sessions.

Try these tactics:

Share before-and-after photos consistently on Instagram and TikTok

Offer discounted sessions to friends, models, or local influencers

Network with photographers, event planners, and salons

Track every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-up

Using ClickUp’s task system helps convert casual interest into confirmed bookings by keeping all client info and communications organized.