Centralize lead capture, appointment scheduling, and client follow-ups in one seamless system.
Securing makeup clients often isn’t about skill—it falters when outreach, bookings, and client communication happen across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many makeup artists streamline client intake into a centralized workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines aligned.
Multiple marketing channels require streamlined coordination.
A proven framework to transform inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Juggling appointments, client follow-ups, and marketing alone can lead to uneven client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views for shoots and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing ROI, and upcoming appointments in real time.