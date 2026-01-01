Centralize lead capture, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in one streamlined system tailored for Make specialists.
Securing clients for Make specialists often falters not due to skill but because prospecting, outreach, and booking are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Key breakdowns include:
Many Make specialists improve client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines into a unified workspace.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Implement a structured approach to turn inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling project delivery, client communication, and marketing solo can hamper client growth.
Switch effortlessly among List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all client feedback within the workflow.
Real-time insights into booking status, marketing impact, and project milestones.