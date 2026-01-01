New consultants often begin by leveraging industry contacts, attending trade events, and offering pilot projects.

Effective steps include:

Building a professional network through logistics associations

Offering initial assessments or audits at a reduced rate

Partnering with complementary service providers

Capturing all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-ups

Using ClickUp, every lead can be tracked as a task with detailed contact info and follow-up reminders, helping convert prospects into projects.