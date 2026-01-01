Streamline your lead management, outreach, scheduling, and client follow-ups in one organized platform.
Finding clients as a livestream technician isn’t about lacking skills. It breaks down when your marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across different tools.
Here’s where things often unravel:
Many livestream technicians centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines all connected.
More lead sources mean more coordination challenges.
Create a consistent process to turn inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Wearing many hats—setup, streaming, and client outreach—can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch seamlessly between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage events and marketing.
Collect inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within tasks.
Track booking rates, marketing ROI, and upcoming livestream events in real time.