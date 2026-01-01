Streamline your lead capture, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups into a unified, efficient workflow.
Attracting clients for livestream directing often fails not due to skill but from fragmented marketing and booking methods.
Here’s where breakdowns occur:
Many livestream directors centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and communications connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand better coordination.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Wearing many hats—production, marketing, client management—can cause inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage events and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track booking rates, marketing impact, and upcoming events in real time.