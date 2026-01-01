Coordinate lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups seamlessly within one dynamic workflow.
Talent rarely limits live illustrators from landing clients. Problems arise when marketing efforts, outreach, and booking steps are fragmented across multiple tools.
Here are the main breakdowns:
Many live illustrators centralize client acquisition in one workspace to connect leads, communications, and timelines seamlessly.
More marketing channels mean more coordination challenges.
A step-by-step system to turn inquiries into confirmed live illustration bookings.
Managing drawing, client communication, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch easily between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage bookings and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep communication centralized within tasks.
Track booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real-time.