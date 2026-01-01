New live illustrators typically secure their first clients through portfolio showcases, networking with event planners, and offering services at community events. Visibility and responsiveness are key.

Practical steps include:

Sharing live drawing clips and portfolios on social media

Collaborating with local event coordinators

Capturing every inquiry in a single system to avoid missed opportunities

Many use ClickUp to log each lead as a task, tracking contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up schedules to convert interest into bookings efficiently.