Manage lead capture, client communication, scheduling, and follow-ups—all within one streamlined system.
Winning clients as a listing coordinator seldom fails due to skill. The problem arises when prospect tracking, communication, and scheduling are fragmented across platforms.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many listing coordinators centralize client workflows to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines connected and manageable.
Expanding channels demand greater coordination and efficiency.
A reliable framework for converting inquiries into committed clients.
Juggling marketing, client communication, and scheduling solo often leads to inconsistent client growth.
Track each inquiry, client consultation, and contract status with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client pipelines and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor lead conversion rates, marketing success, and upcoming client appointments in real time.