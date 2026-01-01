Attracting clients as a lino print artist isn’t about your craft—it’s about managing how you find and engage potential buyers.

Here’s where traditional approaches often stall:

Scattered lead sources: Customer interest from fairs, social media, and referrals goes untracked

Customer interest from fairs, social media, and referrals goes untracked Irregular follow-ups: Conversations and reminders lack consistency leading to lost sales

Conversations and reminders lack consistency leading to lost sales Overlooked inquiries: Messages from multiple platforms slip through the cracks

Messages from multiple platforms slip through the cracks Delayed responses: Time-intensive print work slows client communication

Time-intensive print work slows client communication Unclear client priorities: Difficulty distinguishing serious buyers from casual interest

Difficulty distinguishing serious buyers from casual interest Unplanned marketing: Efforts to promote prints are inconsistent and uncoordinated

Efforts to promote prints are inconsistent and uncoordinated Manual workload: Contracting, pricing, and scheduling happen without automation

Contracting, pricing, and scheduling happen without automation Growth bottlenecks: More leads overwhelm informal systems without scalable workflows

Many lino print artists benefit from consolidating client management in one workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines stay linked.