Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within one organized workflow tailored for line editors.
Talent and skill rarely limit line editors from gaining clients. The real hurdles are disjointed marketing efforts, inconsistent outreach, and scattered project management tools.
Typical pitfalls include:
Many line editors centralize lead management in one platform so contacts, tasks, and timelines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels require smarter coordination.
Create a repeatable system that transforms inquiries into signed projects.
Wearing multiple hats—from editing to marketing—can hinder steady client growth.
Track inquiries, sample edits, and signed contracts with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Monitor client acquisition metrics, project progress, and marketing impact in real time.