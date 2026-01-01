Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for lighting professionals.
Securing clients as a lighting technician isn’t about your skills—it’s where your marketing and booking systems fall short.
Here’s where things often unravel:
Many lighting technicians improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, and communications into one streamlined workspace.
As your network and projects grow, managing leads manually becomes unsustainable.
Implement a reliable system to turn every inquiry into a confirmed job.
Handling all aspects of lighting setups, client communication, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, site visits, and job confirmations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing.
Collect inquiries via Forms and keep all feedback and notes within tasks.
Monitor booking rates, marketing impact, and project deadlines in real time.