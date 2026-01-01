Streamline your lead capture, client outreach, bookings, and project follow-ups in one dynamic workflow.
Securing clients for light art projects often falters not from lack of creativity but from disorganized marketing, outreach, and booking systems.
Here’s where the breakdown happens:
Many light artists consolidate client acquisition workflows into a single hub to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines unified.
More channels mean more complexity—but also more opportunity.
Establish a reliable system to convert inquiries into commissioned light art projects.
Juggling creation, installation, and marketing solo can hinder consistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and project bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee installations and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain all feedback within the workflow.
Track booking stages, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.