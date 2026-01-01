Unify lead tracking, tenant outreach, property tours, and lease signings within one streamlined workflow.
Building a strong tenant base doesn’t fail due to lack of properties. It falters when inquiry tracking, outreach, and lease processing are scattered across multiple tools.
Here’s where leasing client management often breaks down:
Top leasing agents centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
More lead sources add complexity to coordination.
A methodical approach for transforming prospects into signed leases.
Handling property tours, applications, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, property tours, applications, and lease signings with clear responsibilities and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage tours, applications, and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize tenant feedback within tasks.
Track leasing pipeline status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming lease expirations in real time.