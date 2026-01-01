Streamline lead capture, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within a unified, efficient system.
Attracting clients for lean consulting isn’t about expertise — it often falters when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple tools.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many lean consultants consolidate client acquisition activities into a single platform to maintain clarity and momentum throughout the sales cycle.
Managing multiple communication channels demands seamless coordination.
Implement a structured process that transforms leads into signed consulting engagements.
Juggling client work, marketing, and administration alone can hinder steady growth.
Monitor inquiries, qualification, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage leads, campaigns, and engagements.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within a centralized workflow.
Track lead conversion rates, marketing impact, and upcoming client projects in real-time.