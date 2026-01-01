Centralize your lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups with a streamlined workflow tailored for layout designers.
Securing clients in layout design doesn’t hinge solely on creativity. The real barrier lies in disorganized marketing and client management spread across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process unravels:
Smart layout designers consolidate client acquisition into one workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules stay in sync.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
Create a reliable system that transforms inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling client work, revisions, and marketing solo can stall growth.
Track prospects, consultations, and signed projects with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback centralized within the workflow.
Track booking rates, campaign success, and project milestones in real time.