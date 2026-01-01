How to Get Clients for Last Mile Delivery

Centralize lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a streamlined delivery client pipeline.
Winning last mile delivery clients often isn’t about capability — it’s about managing leads and scheduling efficiently across fragmented tools.
Here’s where delivery teams often face setbacks:
Many delivery operations centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, and timelines interconnected.
Managing multiple channels demands coordinated workflows.
A structured system to convert delivery inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Managing pickups, deliveries, and client outreach solo can make growth unpredictable.
Manage delivery inquiries, route planning, and bookings with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage deliveries and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within tasks.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and delivery schedules in real time.