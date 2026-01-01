Centralize your lead capture, appointment scheduling, and follow-ups with one streamlined system tailored for lash professionals.
Attracting lash clients isn’t about skill alone—it’s about organizing your marketing, outreach, and bookings efficiently.
Common pitfalls include:
Many lash artists centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, and communication aligned.
More clientele means more coordination—here’s how ClickUp simplifies it.
A clear, repeatable process to turn inquiries into booked lash appointments.
Wearing many hats—stylist, marketer, scheduler—can disrupt steady client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and booked appointments with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage bookings and promotions.
Collect client inquiries automatically and keep feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing impact, and upcoming sessions live.