Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with one streamlined system.
Securing clients for language coaching is less about your skills and more about managing marketing and outreach effectively.
Here’s where things often unravel:
Smart language coaches move client acquisition into an organized workspace where leads, tasks, communications, and timelines stay connected.
More channels mean more moving parts to coordinate.
Build a reliable system that transforms inquiries into booked sessions.
Managing teaching, marketing, and admin solo can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Track inquiries, assessments, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage coaching sessions and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain all feedback within tasks.
Monitor booking rates, campaign success, and session schedules in real time.