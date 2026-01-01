Centralize prospecting, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups in one organized workflow.
Securing clients for landscape design rarely hinges on creativity. Problems arise when marketing, lead tracking, and project scheduling are scattered across multiple tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many landscape designers consolidate client acquisition workflows into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, discussions, and timelines connected.
More marketing channels mean greater coordination challenges.
A clear, repeatable process for converting inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, client meetings, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor project status, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real time.