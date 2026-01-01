Streamline lead tracking, consultations, project scheduling, and follow-ups—all within a single, organized workflow.
Winning kitchen remodeling projects isn’t about craftsmanship alone. It falters when marketing, lead management, and client communication are scattered across multiple tools.
Here’s where things typically break down:
Many kitchen remodeling pros consolidate client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into signed remodeling contracts.
Managing design, client consultations, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Track each inquiry, consultation, and contract with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback and communication centralized.
Track lead conversion rates, project timelines, and marketing KPIs in real time.