Streamline lead generation, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within a unified workflow tailored for jewelry artisans.
Securing clients in the jewelry industry often isn’t about craftsmanship — it’s about managing marketing, inquiries, and bookings effectively.
Here’s where traditional approaches stumble:
Jewelry makers benefit from centralizing client workflows so inquiries, tasks, and timelines stay connected.
As your channels expand, coordination complexity grows.
Build a reliable system to turn inquiries into loyal customers.
Wearing many hats—from crafting to marketing—can make client acquisition inconsistent.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Gather inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within task comments.
Track sales progress, marketing impact, and project milestones in real time.