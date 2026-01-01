Streamline your client journey from initial inquiry to finalized design in one integrated workflow.
Securing interior design clients isn't about creativity alone; it hinges on managing outreach, consultations, and bookings effectively across fragmented tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many interior designers consolidate client management into a single workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines aligned.
As your design practice grows, coordination demands multiply.
Establish a clear path to convert inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling design work, client meetings, and marketing solo can hinder steady client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear responsibility and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback organized within workflows.
Track project statuses, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real-time.