Streamline your client acquisition, project tracking, and follow-ups with a unified system designed for instructional design professionals.
Landing clients in instructional design often falters not from lack of skill but from disjointed marketing and sales processes.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Many instructional designers benefit from consolidating client acquisition within one platform to keep leads, tasks, and communications synchronized.
Multiple lead sources increase coordination demands.
Build a systematic approach to transform inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling content creation, client outreach, and project management solo can hinder steady growth.
Monitor inquiries, assessments, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within the task workflow.
Track client acquisition metrics, campaign effectiveness, and project progress in real time.