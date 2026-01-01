Centralize inquiries, project planning, contracts, and client communication into one streamlined system.
Success in installation art hinges on your creative vision, but client acquisition often falters due to fragmented workflows and scattered tools.
Here’s where the client journey typically breaks down:
Installation artists benefit from consolidating client interactions, project milestones, and communications in one collaborative platform.
Expanding client channels demand smarter coordination.
Implement a reliable system to transform inquiries into commissioned projects.
Juggling creative development, client outreach, and project logistics solo can disrupt growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and project milestones with clear accountability.
Switch among List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain all feedback within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing ROI, and upcoming installations in real time.