Success in installation art hinges on your creative vision, but client acquisition often falters due to fragmented workflows and scattered tools.

Here’s where the client journey typically breaks down:

Disjointed lead tracking: Prospective clients come through galleries, referrals, and direct outreach but aren’t organized

Prospective clients come through galleries, referrals, and direct outreach but aren’t organized Irregular follow-ups: Messaging and project proposals vary with each inquiry

Messaging and project proposals vary with each inquiry Lost opportunities: Emails, exhibition invites, and calls slip through the cracks

Emails, exhibition invites, and calls slip through the cracks Delayed responses: Studio deadlines interfere with timely client communication

Studio deadlines interfere with timely client communication Unclear client priorities: Difficulty identifying high-potential projects or urgent commissions

Difficulty identifying high-potential projects or urgent commissions Uncoordinated outreach: Marketing efforts lack a cohesive calendar or strategy

Marketing efforts lack a cohesive calendar or strategy Manual contract management: Agreements, specifications, and schedules handled separately

Agreements, specifications, and schedules handled separately Scaling complexities: Growing interest increases chaos without systematic processes

Installation artists benefit from consolidating client interactions, project milestones, and communications in one collaborative platform.