Streamline your prospecting, outreach, project tracking, and client follow-ups with one cohesive system.
Success in industrial design hinges on creativity, but client growth often stalls due to fragmented lead tracking and inconsistent outreach.
Key breakdowns include:
Many industrial designers centralize client workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines synchronized.
Expanding outreach channels demands efficient coordination.
A strategic approach to convert leads into signed contracts.
Juggling design work, client outreach, and project management solo can hinder client growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and contracts with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain all feedback within tasks.
Track project progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.