Centralize lead capture, project proposals, client communications, and bookings in a cohesive workflow tailored for immersive design.
Securing clients for immersive design projects often fails not due to skill but because of fragmented marketing efforts and disjointed follow-ups.
Here’s where the process tends to break down:
Many immersive designers unify client acquisition in a centralized system where leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A systematic approach to transforming inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling design, client outreach, and project delivery solo can cause inconsistent client growth.
Monitor inquiries, client discussions, and contract stages with assigned ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep communication centralized within tasks.
Track project milestones, marketing ROI, and upcoming deliverables in real time.