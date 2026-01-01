Centralize your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Talent alone doesn’t guarantee a steady flow of icon design clients. The real hurdle lies in managing outreach, project tracking, and client communications spread across multiple tools.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many icon designers unify their client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More platforms mean more complexity in managing client pipelines.
A repeatable system for turning leads into booked icon design projects.
Managing design, client outreach, and admin solo can lead to inconsistent project flow.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and project stages with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Collect inquiries through Forms and keep client feedback centralized.
Use dashboards to monitor project progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines.