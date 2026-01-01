Centralize lead tracking, service scheduling, and follow-ups with a streamlined workflow designed for HVAC pros.
Securing HVAC clients often falters not due to skill, but because outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups are scattered across platforms.
Issues that frequently arise include:
HVAC technicians benefit by moving client acquisition into a centralized system where leads, tasks, and schedules are connected.
Expanding service channels demand smarter coordination.
A framework to turn inquiries into confirmed service appointments.
Juggling diagnostics, repairs, and customer acquisition solo can hinder growth.
Manage inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep team feedback inside the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing ROI, and technician schedules in real time.