Streamline lead capture, client communication, bookings, and follow-ups in one organized system.
Finding house sitting clients often isn’t about your reliability or skills. It falters when inquiries, scheduling, and client details are scattered across apps and platforms.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many house sitters bring client management into one workspace so all leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
More client inquiries mean more moving parts to coordinate.
Implement a structured process to transform inquiries into confirmed house sitting bookings.
Managing client outreach, scheduling, and service delivery solo can be overwhelming.
Monitor inquiries, availability checks, and bookings with assigned ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage client engagements and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep communication centralized within each task.
Track booking rates, outreach effectiveness, and upcoming services in real time.