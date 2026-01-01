Streamline lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups with a single, organized workflow.
Attracting new house cleaning clients often fails not due to lack of skill but because marketing, outreach, and booking are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here are where things unravel:
Successful cleaning services consolidate client acquisition into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, communications, and schedules connected.
More lead sources require more coordinated management.
Design a repeatable system for turning inquiries into confirmed cleaning appointments.
Juggling appointments, cleaning tasks, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage cleaning appointments and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track booking status, marketing results, and upcoming schedules in real time.