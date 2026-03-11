Streamline lead capture, customer outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with one centralized workflow.
Securing clients for home theater installation isn’t about technical skill alone. The real hurdle lies in managing marketing, inquiries, and scheduling across disconnected tools.
Here’s where things often break down:
Many home theater installers consolidate client management into a single workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Multiple lead sources can create coordination headaches.
A clear system to convert leads into booked installation projects.
Juggling installation, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, quotes, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns effectively.
Collect inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within tasks.
Monitor booking status, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.