Streamline lead tracking, client consultations, bookings, and follow-ups within one organized workflow.
Attracting clients for home styling isn’t about your creativity falling short. The real hurdle lies in managing marketing, outreach, and bookings across scattered platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many successful home stylists centralize their client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More marketing channels mean more coordination – traditional methods often falter.
Establish a clear system that transforms inquiries into booked design projects.
Handling consultations, design planning, and client outreach alone can create inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.