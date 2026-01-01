Streamline your lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for home inspectors.
Attracting clients for home inspection isn’t about your expertise—it’s about managing the flow of inquiries and appointments efficiently.
Here’s where many home inspectors struggle:
Many home inspectors use a unified platform to keep leads, tasks, and communications connected in one place.
More referral channels mean more coordination—and risk of missed opportunities.
A systematic approach for converting inquiries into confirmed inspections.
Handling inspections, reports, and client communication alone can lead to missed opportunities.
Track inquiries, quotes, appointments, and report delivery with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee inspections and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize client feedback within tasks.
Keep track of booking status, marketing impact, and upcoming inspections in real time.