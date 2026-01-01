Centralize lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Securing clients for home care rarely hinges on quality of care alone. The real struggle arises when referral sources, inquiries, and scheduling are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where challenges typically emerge:
Many home care providers move client intake and management into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, communication, and timelines connected.
Managing multiple referral sources and inquiries demands integrated coordination.
A repeatable process to convert referrals and inquiries into booked care services.
Juggling caregiving, marketing, and admin on your own can slow client acquisition.
Track referrals, assessments, and service scheduling with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to coordinate scheduling and campaigns.
Automatically capture referral info and keep team feedback within the workflow.
Measure referral sources, booking progress, and team performance in real time.