Streamline customer leads, outreach, purchases, and follow-ups in one clear workflow.
Growing your hobby store client base isn’t about just having great products. It often falters when customer inquiries, marketing, and sales tracking happen across disconnected tools.
Here’s where issues often emerge:
Many hobby store owners centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected.
Expanding sales channels increases coordination demands.
A clear system for turning inquiries into loyal customers.
Juggling product management, marketing, and customer service solo can stall growth.
Track customer inquiries, consultations, and purchases with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage sales and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep team feedback within tasks.
Track sales progress, marketing impact, and upcoming events in real time.