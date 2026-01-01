Centralize lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups in a streamlined workflow designed for hauling businesses.
Winning hauling contracts often isn’t about equipment or routes—it’s the chaos in managing leads and scheduling that trips you up.
Here’s where hauling businesses typically stumble:
Many hauling businesses move client management to a centralized system to keep leads, tasks, and schedules connected and under control.
Expanding client channels demands smarter coordination.
An organized approach to turn inquiries into confirmed jobs.
Handling dispatch, loading, and client communication solo can make growth unpredictable.
Manage client inquiries, quotes, and scheduled jobs with clear responsibilities and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee schedules and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain in-task communication.
Keep tabs on booking rates, marketing impact, and upcoming hauls in real time.