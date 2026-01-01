Centralize lead tracking, customer outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups in one streamlined workflow.
Winning handyman jobs rarely fails due to skill. It falters when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things unravel:
Many handymen centralize client acquisition in one workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
More service channels mean more coordination demands.
A reliable system to convert inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling repairs, client communication, and marketing solo can make consistent growth challenging.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and marketing campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all client feedback within your workflow.
Track job bookings, marketing results, and upcoming deadlines in real time.