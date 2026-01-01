Centralize your lead capture, outreach, orders, and client follow-ups in one organized system.
Crafting exquisite pieces is your strength, but growing your client base often falters when sales, outreach, and order management happen across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many handmade jewelers move client interactions into a unified workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
More sales channels mean more coordination challenges.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into committed customers.
Juggling crafting, marketing, and order fulfillment solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and orders with clear task assignments and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage orders and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor order progress, marketing success, and upcoming deadlines in real time.