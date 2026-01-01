Streamline your lead capture, outreach, project booking, and follow-ups with one organized workflow designed for hand lettering professionals.
Success in hand lettering isn’t limited by skill—it’s often hindered by disjointed marketing and client management processes.
Common pitfalls include:
Many lettering artists benefit from centralizing client acquisition workflows to unify leads, tasks, and timelines.
Expanding promotional avenues demand better coordination.
Establish an efficient system that transforms inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling creative work, marketing, and client communication solo can disrupt growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and project stages with clear accountability and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback organized within your workflow.
Track client acquisition progress, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real time.