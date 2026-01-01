Instagram acts as a key discovery tool where potential clients discover your lettering style and reach out.

Artists often attract leads by:

Consistent posting focused on specific niches (weddings, branding, custom gifts)

Sharing behind-the-scenes content and work-in-progress shots

Engaging authentically in comments and direct messages

Using targeted hashtags to connect with local or niche audiences

Once inquiries arrive, managing them outside Instagram is essential. Many use ClickUp to track leads, client details, and schedule follow-ups toward closing projects.